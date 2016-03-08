Napoli-PSG, De Laurentiis: ‘Ancelotti a great leap in quality’
06 November at 18:15Napoli host Paris Saint-Germain in Naples this evening as the two sides do battle once again. Two weeks ago, PSG scored a late equaliser to secure a 2-2 draw in the French capital. Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis spoke to Sky Sport ahead of the match:
“A Virzì movie entitled 'Magical Nights' is coming out, we hope it will be the same for us tonight. I personally understand that having brought Carlo Ancelotti to Naples allowed us to make a great leap in quality and we also need the fans at the stadium, the share is not enough, even if I am grateful to those who look at us on the small screen. In the Champions League and in the league, the boys need the support.”
Napoli-PSG kicks off at 21:00 local time and could see Carlo Ancelotti’s side move four points clear of the French side with just two games left to play after tonight.
