Napoli-PSG: How can Ancelotti stop Neymar and Mbappe?
06 November at 16:15Napoli host Paris Saint-Germain in Naples this evening, as the two sides kick off in the Champions League at 21:00 local time. The fixture comes just two weeks after the teams last met, with that game finishing 2-2 in Paris, with PSG scoring a late equaliser through Angel Di Maria. Group C is close, with Liverpool topping the group with 6 points after 3 games, Napoli on 5 points, PSG with 4 points and just 1 point for Red Star Belgrade.
Whoever wins this match can put themselves in a strong position going into the final two games. If Napoli prevail, they will be four points clear of PSG, enough to guarantee a place in the next round if they beat Red Star in Naples as expected. If PSG win, they will go two points above Napoli – which leaves the group wide open depending on future results.
Therefore, it is imperative for both sides to win this evening – and Carlo Ancelotti will need to keep an eye on Neymar and Kylian Mbappe; who stand out as PSG’s star players. The Frenchman and the Brazilian are a dangerous force and Napoli will have to hope their defence are at their best.
David Ospina could get the nod ahead of Karnezis in goal this evening, with the Colombian needing to be at his best. Luckily, Napoli have the talents of Kalidou Koulibaly to fall back on, the Senegalese defender considered to be one of the best in not only Serie A but world football in general. Napoli will likely line-up in a 4-3-3, whilst PSG will probably play a 4-2-3-1, with Neymar behind Edinson Cavani and Mbappe out on the right wing. Therefore, with Neymar in such a central yet not too advanced position, the Napoli midfield will need to be alert. Expect the defensive duties of Allan and Marek Hamsik to be on full display this evening, keeping a strong line whilst Spaniard Fabian Ruiz strays forward.
