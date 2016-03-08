Napoli-Psg: Koulibaly ‘impressed’ by one thing Ancelotti did

07 November at 11:45
"I would like to be like Ancelotti as a man, before being a great coach, he is a respectable person," Kalidou Koulibaly said after Napoli-PSG.

"He is humble. During the training session, there were young players from the youth side and he greeted them before starting. For me, it is an incredible surprise. When I see this, I think there are still decent people in the world. I hope that when I'm older I will be as wise as he is," the defender added.

