Match facts Napoli are winless in their previous three games against Paris Saint-Germain in European competition (D2 L1), with their defeat in this run coming on home soil in October 1992 in the UEFA Cup.

Paris Saint-Germain have kept a clean sheet in two of their three games against Napoli in European competition, including on their only previous meeting at the San Paolo (2-0 in October 1992).

Napoli are unbeaten in their last three games in the Champions League (W1 D2), while they’ve never previously gone four games without defeat in the competition.

Lorenzo Insigne has scored in each of his last four home games for Napoli in the Champions League; the longest streak of any player for the club in competition history.

The crucial game between PSG and Napoli will kick off in just under one under, with the Partenopei looking to grab all three points this evening, having lost the win in the last second last time out. The Parisian side are currently third just one point behind Ancelotti's men.