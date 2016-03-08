Napoli-PSG 1-1: Player Ratings, Koulibaly outstanding, Neymar frustrated

As mentioned, both sides decided to take a careful approach to the start of the game, not wanting to give anything away for free. Therefore, there weren't many chances in the first 45, with 0-0 being a fair result heading into the half-time break. However, with just seconds to spare, Bernat gave the away side the lead.

With that said, the Partenopei were forced to attack in the second half, which led to a game of wonderful end-to-end play. Soon enough, it paid off for the hosts as Callejon won a penalty after a challenge with Buffon. Insigne stepped up and made no mistakes, scoring the equaliser, which also was the last goal of the game.



Check out our gallery for the player ratings. Koulibaly was outstanding throughout, while Neymar seemed frustrated, even though he did well. The substitutions of both sides didn't play enough to get a rating.

Even though the first half didn't offer many chances, nor excitement, the second half was everything we could've hoped for as Napoli and PSG shared the points at San Paolo.