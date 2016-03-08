Napoli-PSG, predicted line-ups: Buffon set for Champions League debut with PSG

Napoli are winless in their previous three games against Paris Saint-Germain in European competition (D2 L1), with their defeat in this run coming on home soil in October 1992 in the UEFA Cup.



Paris Saint-Germain have kept a clean sheet in two of their three games against Napoli in European competition, including on their only previous meeting at the San Paolo (2-0 in October 1992).



Napoli are unbeaten in their last three games in the Champions League (W1 D2), while they’ve never previously gone four games without defeat in the competition.



Paris Saint-Germain have scored at least once in each of their last 19 games in the Champions League, with their 0-1 defeat against Manchester City in April 2016 the last time they failed to net in the competition.



Napoli have only failed to score in one of their previous 15 home games in the Champions League (0-0 v Dynamo Kyiv in November 2016), netting 31 goals in total (an average of 2.1 per game).

Napoli take on PSG at the San Paolo tonight in a key Champions League clash. Gigi Buffon is going to make his first appearance with the Ligue 1 giants after a three-match ban handed for the slurs against the English referee Michael Oliver last season.Ospina; Maksimovic, Albiol, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Callejon, Allan, Hamsik, Fabian Ruiz; Insigne, Mertens.Buffon; Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Kimpembé; Meunier, Rabiot, Verratti, Bernat; Di Maria, Mbappé, Neymar.