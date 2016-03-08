Napoli, PSG reignite interest in star midfielder Allan
11 November at 18:30Paris Saint Germain have reignited their interest in Napoli midfielder Allan, following president Aurelio De Laurentiis decision to sell the 28-year-old Brazilian, according to reports from the French press via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how De Laurentiis is keen to remove the leaders of the squad’s protest last week, and amongst those players is the Brazilian midfielder. Once the target of the Parisian side, the club can now look to approach the player again, but this time at a reduced price.
Apollo Heyes
