Napoli push to sign Manchester United target

01 August at 20:00
Napoli are increasing their efforts in their pursuit of PSV Eindhoven winger Hirving Lozano. Also known as 'Chucky', the Mexican winger first burst onto the scene at the FIFA World Cup in Russia last summer, where many top clubs expressed an interest in him after some phenomenal performances. Notably, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United all reared their heads but, eventually, the winger stayed in the Netherlands.

Now, Napoli are re-igniting their interest and pushing hard for the Mexican. Contacts have intensified between the Neapolitan club and Lozano's agent, Mino Raiola. This is the case as the club look for the best way to get a deal over the line with the Eredivisie side. 

Napoli missed out on the signing of Nicolas Pepe, who officially completed a move to Arsenal today and, therefore, have turned all their attention to Lozano for the remainder of the transfer window.

