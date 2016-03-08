Napoli put bid in for Manchester United target

La Gazzetta dello Sport have claimed that Napoli have made an offer for Hirving Lozano of PSV. They claim that Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis is still waiting for an answer from the Dutch club, and that he is keen to seal a deal for the Mexican winger quickly so as to avoid a bidding war breaking out and driving his price up further.



However, PSV are in no hurry to close the deal. The Dutch are convinced that in the summer other higher offers will arrive, especially from the Premier League. Manchester United have been long term admirers of Lozano, and are said to be mulling over an offer for the 23 year old, who shot to prominence last summer in the World Cup.

