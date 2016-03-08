Napoli, Raiola pushes Insigne towards PSG transfer

Milan are not the only club chasing want-away Napoli winger Lorenzo Insigne. As the Corriere dello Sport writes, the agent of the Napoli captain, Mino Raiola, is pushing for a move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

They claim that the presence of Marco Verratti at PSG could be an important factor in convincing Insigne to make the move to the French capital. The pair are great friends, ever since their time together at Pescara, when they helped the club achieve promotion to Serie A in the 2011-2012 season. Insigne at the time was on loan from Napoli, and had a fantastic season, scoring 18 times in 37 games as the club finished top of Serie B. Verratti meanwhile was a product of the Pescara production line, and his performances in that season saw him rise to prominence, and earned him a transfer to the French giants.

However Napoli’s asking price of €100 million for Insigne may prevent a reunion between the old friends, with PSG having to be mindful of Financial Fair Play constraints in all that they do, so we should not expect a repeat of the extravagant spending we have come to associate with the French champions in recent transfer windows.