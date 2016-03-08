Napoli reach agreement with Manolas, but AC Milan...

15 June at 14:30
Napoli are serious about Manolas. In fact, Ancelotti's side are ahead of everyone in the race, despite the competition of Milan and Juventus.
 
After the release of Raul Albiol, contacts between the parties have resumed and there is already an agreement with the player. However, when it comes to dealing with Roma, it becomes a bit more difficult.
 
Roma's request is simple: the €36m release clause must be triggered for them to let him go. However, they are interested in listening to potential technical counterparts. Napoli are currently offering Diawara, while Roma want Mertens, as it's more a question of economic value than technical choice.
 
Milan remain in the background, as their new sporting director Frederic Massara knows Manolas very well, having just left Roma. In fact, he even asked the player's agents to wait before closing with Napoli, though it could be too late if the Rossoneri don't trigger the release clause.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
Napoli
Roma
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.