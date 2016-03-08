Napoli reach agreement with Manolas, but AC Milan...

After the release of Raul Albiol, contacts between the parties have resumed and there is already an agreement with the player. However, when it comes to dealing with Roma, it becomes a bit more difficult.

Roma's request is simple: the €36m release clause must be triggered for them to let him go. However, they are interested in listening to potential technical counterparts. Napoli are currently offering Diawara, while Roma want Mertens, as it's more a question of economic value than technical choice.

Milan remain in the background, as their new sporting director Frederic Massara knows Manolas very well, having just left Roma. In fact, he even asked the player's agents to wait before closing with Napoli, though it could be too late if the Rossoneri don't trigger the release clause.

Napoli are serious about Manolas. In fact, Ancelotti's side are ahead of everyone in the race, despite the competition of Milan and Juventus.