Napoli reach new contract agreement for Zielinski
02 March at 22:10Serie A giants Napoli have reportedly found an agreement to extend the contract of their midfield star Piotr Zielinski.
The Polish midfielder has been an important player for the partenopei this season and has grown in stature ever since he joined the club from Udinese in the summer of 2016 for a fee of 16 million euros.
RaiSport state that Napoli have now found an agreement to hand Zielinski a new deal, after months of speculation linking him with an exit and of rumors stating that the new contract is set to be offered.
It is expected to be a new five-year deal and Zielinski will earn 5 million euros a season in the new deal. The current deal of the player runs out in the summer of 2021.
This season, he has appeared 25 times in the Serie A, scoring four times.
