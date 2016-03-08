Napoli ready to beat Juventus and AC Milan in race for Manolas: the details
16 June at 12:45Kostas Manolas to Napoli is gaining momentum. In the recent days, there have been rumours of interest from AC Milan as well as Serie A champions Juventus, however, it seems that the Partenopei are ready to make the decisive move to secure the services of the Greek international.
As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli would have offered Manolas a five-year contract at the San Paolo worth 4 million euros net per season. De Laurentiis spoke with the agent of the player, Mino Raiola, and received the availability from the player.
Moreover, the same source writes that Napoli are ready to pay Manolas' release clause in his contract with Roma, which is set at 36 million euros. There were talks about the possible inclusion of Diawara, Mario Rui or Dries Mertens in a potential deal but De Laurentiis seems to have decided to pay the full fee to the Giallorossi.
