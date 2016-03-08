Napoli ready to offer €40 million for Juve target Haaland
12 November at 16:00Italian Serie A giants Napoli are ready to offer €40 million for RB Salzburg’s in-form striker Erling Braut Haaland, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 19-year-old is becoming one of the hottest young property in the world of football after scoring 26 goals along with providing six assists in just 18 matches in all competition in the ongoing season.
Seven of those goals from Haaland came in the Europe’s elite club football competition—the UEFA Champions League.
That performance did not go unnoticed as the Norway international has attracted interest from the likes of Juventus in Italy and Real Madrid, FC Barcelona in Spain.
As per the latest report, Napoli—who are also keen about signing Haaland—are ready to table an offer of €40 million for the striker in the upcoming transfer window.
However, it is believed that the offer will not be enough to tempt Salzburg in selling their prized asset.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments