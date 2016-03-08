Napoli ready to offer €70m for Icardi and enormous salary figures

Mauro Icardi's story at Inter is likely coming to an end, as he is not a part of the club's project for the upcoming seasons. The former Nerazzurri captain is attracting a lot of interest within Italy, with Roma reportedly strongly interested as well as Napoli, who are ready to make an offer, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport.



Inter wanted either Zielinski or Fabian Ruiz as a part of the deal but De Laurentiis replied no and will offer only cash. The Napoli president is ready to offer €70 million for Icardi and a salary of €7 million per year plus €2 million in bonuses to the player.