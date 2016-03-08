Napoli ready to remove obstacles to extend contracts of Milik, Zielinski
02 January at 18:15Italian Serie A giants Napoli are eager to remove obstacles to extend contracts of striker Arkadiusz Milik and midfielder Piotr Zielinski, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
Both players have only 18 months left on their respective contracts and there have been negotiations going on to extend their stay in Naples beyond the summer of 2021.
However, all parties could not come to a fruitful conclusions, largely because of Napoli hierarchy’s demand of including a buyout clause of €100 million in the players’ contracts which is not acceptable to the players’ camps.
As per the latest report, the Naples-based club’s top-tier management is optimistic about extending the players’ contracts and in this regard they are willing to remove all obstacles.
Milik has been a prolific goal scorer ever since joining Napoli as he has managed to score 43 times in just 98 appearances in all competitions.
On the other hand, Zielinski is of equal importance for the club as he has scored 21 goals along with providing 11 assists in 165 appearances in all competitions.
