Napoli, Real Madrid could consider discount on James: the details

21 July at 18:45
According to the Spanish media, Real Madrid have opened up the possibility of giving Napoli a discount on the transfer of James Rodriguez, after the negotiations had slowed down in recent weeks.
 
Napoli, who are very keen on landing the Colombian midfielder, have made it clear that they can't reach Real's demands. Therefore, the Bernabeu side could decide to lower their request to €40m, as has been reported in Spain.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.