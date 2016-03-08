Napoli, Real Madrid could consider discount on James: the details
21 July at 18:45According to the Spanish media, Real Madrid have opened up the possibility of giving Napoli a discount on the transfer of James Rodriguez, after the negotiations had slowed down in recent weeks.
Napoli, who are very keen on landing the Colombian midfielder, have made it clear that they can't reach Real's demands. Therefore, the Bernabeu side could decide to lower their request to €40m, as has been reported in Spain.
