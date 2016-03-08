Napoli, Real Madrid preparing to make a high offer for Koulibaly next summer
02 December at 14:30Spanish giants Real Madrid are preparing to make a super offer for Napoli’s star defender Kalidou Koulibaly next summer, according to reports from the Spanish press via Calciomerato.com today.
The reports detail how Los Blancos are looking for a new heir to the position currently held down by club hero Sergio Ramos. The 33-year-old Spaniard’s contract expires with the club in 2021, when he will be nearly 35. Therefore, the Spanish club are hoping to secure the services of Koulibaly next summer in order to settle him in the club for a season, before making him the new king of the club’s defence.
Napoli are currently experiencing a period of crisis, with the club struggling both on and off the pitch this season. Not only are the Partenopei sitting at 7th in the league table after 14 games, but club president Aurelio De Laurentiis is also planning to sell a large amount of the club’s stars in order to rebuild the squad (via Football Italia).
Apollo Heyes
