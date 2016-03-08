Napoli receive boost in pursuit of Barcelona midfielder
16 April at 18:45Denis Suarez is a name that has been constantly linked with Serie A side Napoli in the past. All throughout his time at Barcelona, the Neapolitan side have appeared as suitors for him; interested in bringing the Spanish midfielder to Serie A. Suarez is currently on loan at Premier League club Arsenal from Barca; having extended his contract with Barca until 2021 in January.
Arsenal have the option to purchase Suarez permanently and, with the Spaniard racking up just six appearances since joining, it looks unlikely that they will exercise this option.
Speaking to Radio Kiss Kiss, Suarez's agent, Felix Guende, said the following:
"My client has a 2-year contract with Barcelona, but the interest of a team like Napoli is always welcome."
There seems to be, therefore, a clear willingness on the part of the player and his agent to join Napoli; if the Italian club can muster up an offer in the summer market.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments