Napoli receive major injury boost regarding ​Faouzi Ghoulam

The Algerian professional footballer, Faouzi Ghoulam suffered a knee injury and was expected to be out until the month of October. All of that could change as per the information from his club, Napoli’s doctor Alfonso De Nicola.



​Faouzi Ghoulam cut short his holiday to undergo tests on his knee, who is now sidelined with a fractured knee cap.



“I heard from doctor Mariani after the check-up and he said everything is going very well, and that we can intensify the program if we want to,” Alfonso De Nicola told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.



“There will be a new check-up next month to give the Coach the right to use him, then of course the lad needs to find top physical condition and that could take time.



“It’ll be at least six weeks before he can work with the group, but if he does well in his physical preparation he could even be available to be called-up.”