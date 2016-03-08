Napoli, Record signing Lozano: 'The San Paolo is precious...'
18 September at 22:30Napoli forward Hirving Lozano spoke to International media outlet ESPN via Calciomercato.com yesterday following Napoli’s 2-0 victory over Liverpool in the Champions League.
"A great victory, the team played well, we must always give our all. Ancelotti asked me to commit the two central defenders, they were very strong. The San Paolo is precious; I love the environment and the people".
24-year-old Mexican winger Lozano arrived earlier in the summer from PSV for €42m, making him Napoli’s most expensive transfer ever, beating the previous record set by Argentinian striker Gonzalo Higuain after his move from Real Madrid.
The player has gotten off to a flying start with Carlo Ancelotti’s Napoli, scoring in his debut for the club in their 4-3 defeat to Juventus in Turin earlier in the season.
Apollo Heyes
