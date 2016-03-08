Napoli reject bid for Verdi

16 July at 11:00
According to reports from the Corriere dello Sport today, Napoli have, in fact, rejected a bid of around 20 million euros for Italian winger Simone Verdi.

Sampdoria and Torino are chasing the winger and it is thought that the offer came from the latter, with Urbano Cairo's offer for the Napoli man being returned to sender.

It is unclear whether a new offer will arrive but it seems as though the Napoli management see a future for him at the club.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli
Sampdoria
Torino

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.