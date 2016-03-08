Napoli reject bid for Verdi
16 July at 11:00According to reports from the Corriere dello Sport today, Napoli have, in fact, rejected a bid of around 20 million euros for Italian winger Simone Verdi.
Sampdoria and Torino are chasing the winger and it is thought that the offer came from the latter, with Urbano Cairo's offer for the Napoli man being returned to sender.
It is unclear whether a new offer will arrive but it seems as though the Napoli management see a future for him at the club.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments