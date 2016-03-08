Napoli reject Jorge Mendes bid for Diawara, but he wants the Premier League

The Guinean midfielder Amadou Diawara isn’t finding much space in the Ancelotti’s turnover at Napoli. His agent has asked to Napoli director a meeting to take a decision about the frustrated Diawara who is feeling as the third choice in the rotations for the midfield positions.



Napoli have rejected last summer an offer of € 38 million for the former Bologna and in the last days even a try by Jorge Mendes to take him to Wolverhampton Wanderers has failed.



But everything is only postponed to the last January window: Diawara is unhappy and has decided that his future, if he wants to keep on growing up without wasting his talent, should be faraway from Napoli. And his favourite destination is Premier League.

Emanuele Giulianelli