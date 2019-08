Napoli rejected 90 million euro bid for Koulibaly from Manchester United

Kalidou Koulibaly has cemented himself in recent years as one of the best centre-backs in Serie A, if not the world. The Senegalese defender has been a real force to be reckoned with in the Neapolitan back line and has deservedly attracted interest from some top clubs around the world; Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid all being named as potential suitors this summer.In fact, the Corriere dello Sport are reporting that Manchester United made a mega-offer for the defender before the transfer window closed in England last week. The paper reports that the Red Devils presented Napoli with a bid of 90 million euros for the defender, which the Serie A side rejected.Therefore, it looks likely that Koulibaly will stay at Napoli, a club he loves and that loves him equally as much. Koulibaly is at home in Naples and it would take a huge bid to tempt Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis into selling the player, especially given Koulibaly's reluctance himself to leave the club.For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.