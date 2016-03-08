Napoli rejected 90 million euro bid for Koulibaly from Manchester United
15 August at 21:15Kalidou Koulibaly has cemented himself in recent years as one of the best centre-backs in Serie A, if not the world. The Senegalese defender has been a real force to be reckoned with in the Neapolitan back line and has deservedly attracted interest from some top clubs around the world; Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid all being named as potential suitors this summer.
In fact, the Corriere dello Sport are reporting that Manchester United made a mega-offer for the defender before the transfer window closed in England last week. The paper reports that the Red Devils presented Napoli with a bid of 90 million euros for the defender, which the Serie A side rejected.
Therefore, it looks likely that Koulibaly will stay at Napoli, a club he loves and that loves him equally as much. Koulibaly is at home in Naples and it would take a huge bid to tempt Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis into selling the player, especially given Koulibaly's reluctance himself to leave the club.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments