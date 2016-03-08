Napoli: release clause of Man Utd and Liverpool target expires today
15 June at 17:30Dries Mertens is one of the most wanted players in Europe as the Belgian striker was not only one of the best scorers of the last couple of seasons but also because his release clause is set to € 28 million.
Liverpool and Manchester United are being linked with welcoming the player’s services but the Premier League giants could miss a big chance to sign the player as his release clause expires today.
According to Sky Sport neither clubs have tried to sign Mertens who was also wanted by Psg and Atletico who had thought of signing the Belgian if Griezmann had left the club.
The Frenchman, however, eventually decided to remain at the Wanda Metropolitano whilst Mertens have not accepted to move to Psg.
The release clause of the 30-year-old expires today and from tomorrow any club interested in signing the player would have to negotiate his transfer fee with Napoli.
GALLERY: Man Utd and Liverpool targets in Serie A
Click here for more transfer news
Go to comments