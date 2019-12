Napoli, Roma eye move for Arsenal’s Kolasinac

Italian Serie A giants Napoli and AS Roma are eyeing a move for English Premier League outfit Arsenal’s left-back Sead Kolasinac in the January transfer window, as per Sky Sports The 26-year-old has been a permanent member of the starting XI since his arrival at the North London-based club in the summer of 2017 from German Bundesliga outfit FC Schalke 04 on a free transfer.As per the latest report, both Italian clubs are looking to make a move for Kolasinac in the near future as they are looking to bolster their full-back department.The report further stated that Napoli are eager to sign a left-back in January under new manager Gennaro Gattuso whereas Roma might be willing to wait till the summer as they are looking to bring in a long-term replacement of ageing Aleksandar Kolarov.Kolasinac has represented the Gunners in 88 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score five goals along with providing 15 assists.