Napoli, Roma eye move for Arsenal’s Kolasinac
23 December at 10:35Italian Serie A giants Napoli and AS Roma are eyeing a move for English Premier League outfit Arsenal’s left-back Sead Kolasinac in the January transfer window, as per Sky Sports.
The 26-year-old has been a permanent member of the starting XI since his arrival at the North London-based club in the summer of 2017 from German Bundesliga outfit FC Schalke 04 on a free transfer.
As per the latest report, both Italian clubs are looking to make a move for Kolasinac in the near future as they are looking to bolster their full-back department.
The report further stated that Napoli are eager to sign a left-back in January under new manager Gennaro Gattuso whereas Roma might be willing to wait till the summer as they are looking to bring in a long-term replacement of ageing Aleksandar Kolarov.
Kolasinac has represented the Gunners in 88 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score five goals along with providing 15 assists.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments