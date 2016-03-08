Napoli-Roma live: confirmed line-ups



Napoli have found the back of the net in each of their last four Serie A games against Roma (six goals in total), having failed to score in each of their three matches against them prior to this run.



Napoli have been beaten by Roma in their last two Serie A meetings at the San Paolo, after they had won three of the previous four against the Giallorossi (D1).



Napoli’s last home defeat in the league came against Roma back in March – since then the Partenopei have recorded eight wins and a draw at the San Paolo in Serie A.



Roma have won just 14 points so far this season – their worst start to a Serie A campaign since 2012/13, when they went on to finish sixth.



Roma have kept a clean sheet in six of their last eight away games, conceding two goals in each of the other two.



Napoli have scored five goals in the opening 15 minutes of play – a league-high, while Roma are yet to concede one in the same period.



LIVE

Follow Napoli-Roma on Calciomercato.com.