Napoli, Rrahmani arrives for medical visits
17 January at 12:00After Demme and Lobotka, Napoli places the third market hit, the agreement for Amir Rrahmani, defender from Verona who will join the team starting in July, has been closed (via calciomercato).
De Laurentiis, however, has meanwhile burned the competition, and the Kosovo international has arrived in Rome. Shortly after 9, the power station showed up at Villa Stuart for medical visits .
Rrahmani, which as mentioned will remain in Verona until the end of the season, lands in Campania for 14 million euros. For the player, however, a five-year contract of 1.5 million plus bonuses (up to 1.8) per season is ready. Napoli have fended off Inter and others, competition beaten, the Kosovo man is the new reinforcement of Gattuso.
Official announcements are expected from the pair of the clubs within the coming days before the conclusion of the the winter mercato.
Anthony Privetera
