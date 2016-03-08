Napoli, Ruiz: "I was waiting for this goal for a long time..."

Napoli played against Udinese today as they ended up winning by a 3-0 score line thanks to goals from Fabian Ruiz, Dries Mertens and Rog. Fabian Ruiz came on very early on to replace the injured Simone Verdi as he soon after scored his first Napoli goal. Here is what Ruiz had to say on the matter as he spoke to DAZN (via Calciomercato.com):



" Napoli goal? It feels great. I was waiting for this moment for a very long time so I am very happy. This goal will surely give me confidence as I now want to maintain this rythm. I am very happy with this goal but even more so because of the three points that we got against a good Udinese team. Style of play? I follow what the coach tells me. I am now really hoping that everything goes well on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions league...".



