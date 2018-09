Napoli are in a hurry to extend the contract of their midfield star Piotr Zielinski, Calciomercato.com can reveal. The Azzurri are in talks with the player’s entourage since a few weeks now and chiefs of the Serie A giants hope Zielinski will soon agree to extend his stay at the San Paolo beyond 2021 which is when his current contract expires.Zielinski is a long time target of Jurgen Klopp who tried to sign him from Liverpool in summer 2016 when the player completed his switch from Udinese to Napoli.The 24-year-old is now regarded as one of the most exciting midfielders in Europe and Napoli want to extend his contract as soon as possible improving his release clause as well.​Zielinski’s release fee is now set to € 65 million but Napoli aim to stretch it to € 150 million. Chelsea are also interested in the talented midfielder whose career received a huge boost during Maurizio Sarri’s reign at Napoli.