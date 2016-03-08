Napoli rush to extend star’s contract because of Klopp
25 September at 11:20Napoli are in a hurry to extend the contract of their midfield star Piotr Zielinski, Calciomercato.com can reveal.
The Azzurri are in talks with the player’s entourage since a few weeks now and chiefs of the Serie A giants hope Zielinski will soon agree to extend his stay at the San Paolo beyond 2021 which is when his current contract expires.
Zielinski is a long time target of Jurgen Klopp who tried to sign him from Liverpool in summer 2016 when the player completed his switch from Udinese to Napoli.
The 24-year-old is now regarded as one of the most exciting midfielders in Europe and Napoli want to extend his contract as soon as possible improving his release clause as well.
Zielinski’s release fee is now set to € 65 million but Napoli aim to stretch it to € 150 million. Chelsea are also interested in the talented midfielder whose career received a huge boost during Maurizio Sarri’s reign at Napoli.
