Napoli’s Ancelotti linked with Spurs job
19 November at 14:40Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s manager Carlo Ancelotti has been linked with a managerial job at the English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur, as per Daily Mail cited by Football-Italia.
The North-London based club are going through a crisis time as they currently placed on the 14th position of the league table with just 14 points after 12 games—11 behind fourth-placed Manchester City—which is putting manager Mauricio Pochettino’s position under serious risk.
As per the latest report, Spurs’ hierarchy have identified former Real Madrid manager Ancelotti as one of the three candidates to replace Pochettino as the club’s first team manager if results does not improve in the near future.
The report further stated that the other two candidates for the post are German club RB Leipzig’s Julian Nagelsmann and Spurs’ league rivals Bournemouth’s Eddie Howe.
Ancelotti’s job at the Naples-based outfit is far from secure as well especially after he sided with players during the recent dressing room revolt against the club president.
