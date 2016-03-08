Napoli’s Ancelotti rules out Arsenal move
29 November at 11:45Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s manager Carlo Ancelotti has rejected rumours linking him with the managerial job at the English Premier League club Arsenal in the near future.
Arsenal’s manager Unai Emery has been under increasing pressure after series of unimpressive results and it was reported in the recent past the club’s hierarchy are now in the process of evaluating possible candidates to replace the 48-year-old in the near future.
One of those candidates whose name appeared in the media reports was Ancelotti who himself is under increasing pressure with recent turmoil at the Naples-based club.
The 60-year-old, while talking to BT Sports cited by Daily Mirror, rejected those rumours and expressed his intension of staying with Napoli for the time being.
“I stay with Napoli, of course,” he said. “These are rumours! I have white hair and experience. In this moment they are all rumours.”
Ancelotti is one of the most experienced manager in the club football currently and already has an experience of managing in the Premier League with Chelsea from 2009 to 2011.
