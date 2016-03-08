Napoli's Ancelotti says it'll be concentration of emotions when facing Milan

Carlo Ancelotti, the manager of Napoli says it will be a concentration of emotions when the club from Naples face his former club AC Milan in the Serie A.



The Italian coach said that it will be important for him to keep his personal feelings aside and make sure his side perform well for Napoli fans this weekend.



"It will be a concentration of emotions, but the important thing is to present the Napoli well to our public, improving what we did with Lazio. On the Olimpico, for 30 minutes, we laughed ..." Carlo Ancelotti said.



Regarding the manager of AC Milan, Gattuso, Carlo Ancelotti said that the talks between the two is not always related to food.



"With Gattuso I often hear, the reason for our talks is not related to food, we meet tomorrow and it is always a pleasure, as for Maldini, Leonardo and other people who are still at Milan"

