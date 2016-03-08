Napoli’s Callejon open for China move
04 November at 13:25Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s striker Jose Callejon is open for a move to China, as per Il Mattino cited by Football-Italia.
The 32-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the Naples-based outfit and it is looking unlikely that he will sign a new contract with the club in the near future.
As per the latest report, Callejon is open for a move to Asia in January and reunite with former Napoli manager Rafa Benitez and midfielder Marek Hamsik who are currently working together at Chinese Super League (CSL) club Dalian Yifang.
However, if there is no substantial offer arrive for the Spain international from China then he is likely to stay with the Gli Azzurri till the summer.
Callejon has been with Napoli since the summer of 2013 when he joined them form Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid for a reported transfer fee of €9.5 million.
