Napoli's contract offer to Atalanta forward Ilicic; the details

07 June at 15:45
According to what has been reported by La Repubblica, Napoli have presented a contract offer to Josip Ilicic. The Atalanta forward helped the Bergamo side qualify for the Champions League but is already considering leaving, unless the side make considerable additions to their squad this summer.

Napoli are looking to take advantage of this and, reportedly, have offered him a three-year contract worth €2.5m per season.

