Napoli’s Koulibaly denies transfer rumours
10 October at 12:26Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s veteran defender Kalidou Koulibaly has rejected all the rumours linking him away from the club.
The 28-year-old is being termed by many as one of the best centre-backs in the world of football and he has been linked with a move away from the Naples-based in the recent past.
However, Koulibaly, while talking to the Senegalese media as cited by Calciomercato.com, reiterated that his focus is completely on helping the club in achieving great results in the ongoing season.
“My goal is to help the club and the team to win a trophy now,” he said. “The transfer rumors? I'm used to them now. Many come out every day where they say I will leave. Right now my focus is to win trophies at Napoli, the rest I don't care."
While talking about the competition in the Serie A, Koulibaly shared his opinion that league leaders Juventus are still the team to beat despite improvement in the overall competition.
“This year, it is more difficult to win the league because the competition is immense with all the teams improving,” he said. “However, Juventus remains the team to beat.”
Talking about the team’s targets in the UEFA Champions League, Koulibaly said: “The first target is to qualify for the next round as soon as possible. We have started well by beating Liverpool with a high level performance but at the same time, we regret not being able to beat Genk.”
Koulibaly has been at the club since 2014 and has made 158 league appearances for the club during the course of five season, where he has scored 10 goals as well.
