Napoli’s Milik set to renew contract with big salary increment

Milik mani sulle gambe Napoli
04 November at 11:05
Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s striker Arek Milik is set to renew his contract with the club which will include a big salary increment.

The Poland international’s current deal with the Naples-based club is set to expire in the summer of 2021.

However, as per the latest development, the 25-year-old will renew his contract with the Gli Azzurri in the coming days where his salary will increase from €2.5 million to €3.5 million per season.

