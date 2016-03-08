Napoli’s Milik set to renew contract with big salary increment
04 November at 11:05Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s striker Arek Milik is set to renew his contract with the club which will include a big salary increment.
The Poland international’s current deal with the Naples-based club is set to expire in the summer of 2021.
However, as per the latest development, the 25-year-old will renew his contract with the Gli Azzurri in the coming days where his salary will increase from €2.5 million to €3.5 million per season.
