Napoli's plan to sign James Rodriguez revealed

18 January at 13:55
Napoli are interested in signing Bayern Munich star James Rodriguez and  Il Corriere dello Sport  reveals the possible steps that could bring the Partenopei to signing the Colombia star.

Bayern Munich could decide not to sign the player on a permanent deal despite their € 42 million clause. If James returns to Real Madrid, Napoli could sign him for a similar price-tag while, if the Germans decide to secure the services of El Diez,  his price-tag could be higher in the summer.

For sure, Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti is strongly interested in reuniting with the Colombian star who arrived at Real Madrid in 2014, when the Italian was in charge of the La Liga giants.

