Napoli's plan to snatch Nicolas Pepe from under Man Utd's and PSG's noses revealed

23 July at 10:45
Napoli have defined the arrival of Elmas yesterday, with the player set to arrive in Rome today to undergo medical examinations. Now, the Partenopei can concentrate on reinforcing the attack at Carlo Ancelotti's disposal. Mauro Icardi is an option but Nicolas Pepe remains a profile really appreciated by president De Laurentiis.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Azzurri have already made a first proposal for the Lille star. Napoli presented an important offer: 60 million euros plus Adam Ounas.

The agreement does not seem to be a problem, as the proposal corresponds to the demands of the Ligue 1 side. However, the will of the player himself is to be deciphered. Giuntoli is at work and a few days ago he met an intermediary to understand the will of the player and his economic demands.

At the moment, the most serious rival seems to be PSG but there have been reports of interested from Manchester United as well. Napoli, however, would like to beat both giants in the race for the Ivorian star.

