Napoli’s revolution to begin with arrival of Genk's Berge
18 November at 12:40Italian Serie A giants Napoli are about to undergo serious changes in the coming months with the departure of few of the big names at the club, especially after the recent dressing room turmoil.
Therefore, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Naples-based club’s hierarchy have identified Belgian club K.R.C. Genk’s highly-rated midfielder Sander Berge as the number one target to begin the new era at the San Paolo Stadium.
The 21-year-old is highly-rated in the football community and has attracted interest from number of top European clubs in the recent past.
It is believed that Napoli’s hierarchy will make an approach to sign Berge in the January transfer window but with Genk demanding €25 million for their star midfielder, the operation is likely to be concluded in the summer of 2020.
Berge has been at Genk since the summer of 2017 when he moved from Nowegian side Vålerenga for a reported transfer fee of €2 million.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments