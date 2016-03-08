Napoli’s Rui eager to replicate Liverpool heroics against Lecce
20 September at 17:45Italia Serie A giants Napoli’s left-back Mário Rui is eager to replicate the Liverpool win performance in the team’s next match against Leece on Sunday.
The Naples-based club earned a rather surprising 2-0 win against the Reds in their UEFA Champions League opener on Tuesday with goals from veteran striker Dries Mertens and new comer Fernando Llorente.
It was the second consecutive year where Napoli got the better of Liverpool while playing at home in the Champions League.
Last season as well the Serie A outfit defeated Jurgen Klopp’s side, courtesy 90th minute striker from winger Lorenzo Insigne.
Rui, who played a key role in the team’s win on that special night, expressed his delight over the team’s performance and revealed that the credit must be given to all the players for beating, according to him, the ‘the world’s best team’.
“We did whatever the coach told us to do and we have beaten the best in the world right now,” said Rui while talking to Portuguese Radio Kiss Kiss as per Tuttosport. “I was good in the field? Well I like that judgement but I think the credit goes to the whole team for putting such a great effort.”
Talking about team’s next match in the league against Verona, the 28-year-old said it is imperative that the team will put another solid performance to build the moment following triumph against Liverpool.
“We must reproduce the similar kind of performance on Sunday [against Lecce] as well,” he said. “If we don't do well on Sunday, than whatever we have gained from that famous night will be of no use.”
