Italian Serie A giants Napoli will face Austrian club FC Red Bull Salzburg on the match day four Group E tie at the San Paolo on Tuesday.The Naples-based club will enter the match as favourites despite suffering a shocking 2-1 defeat in their previous league fixture against AS Roma.Gli Azzurri are currently placed on the top of the Group E with seven points from first three matches and need a win on Tuesday to secure their spot in the last-16.On the other hand, Salzburg will be coming in this match as underdogs as they currently have just three points from first three matches and they need a win in order to stay alive in the competition.In the previous meeting between both teams, it was Napoli who came out on top with a 3-2 margin.