Napoli host Sampdoria in Naples this evening as both sides look to contest fiercely for an important three points. Napoli are still attempting to catch Juventus at the top of the league, whilst Sampdoria are well and truly in the race for the Europa League, if not outside Champions League contenders.Napoli have had a tough couple of weeks, exiting the Coppa Italia midweek in a defeat to AC Milan in which the rossoneri's new Polish forward Krzysztof Piatek found the net twice. Last weekend, Napoli drew with the same Milan in the league.Sampdoria, meanwhile, have had a tough few weeks of fixtures. The side thrashed Udinese 4-0 last weekend but were held to a 3-3 with Fiorentina the week before, just a week after crashing out of Coppa Italia with defeat to AC Milan.Confirmed line-ups:Napoli: Meret; Hysaj, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Callejon, Allan, Hamsik, Zielinski; Insigne, MilikSampdoria: Audero; Bereszynski, Colley, Andersen, Murru; Linetty, Ekdal, Jankto; Ramirez; Quagliarella, Defrel

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.