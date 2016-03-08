Napoli say no as Madrid circle around Koulibaly
20 March at 17:45According to what has been written in today's edition of the Corriere dello Sport, Real Madrid are seriously interested in signing Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.
Koulibaly is largely considered to be one of the best, if not the best central defender in the world and has therefore attracted the interest of many top clubs; not just Real Madrid. Manchester United and Chelsea have also been linked as suitors; with Barcelona too being named as a potential destination for Koulibaly after he eventually leaves Napoli.
However, Koulibaly's Napoli departure could be a while away yet; when the player himself decides it is time to leave. This is because Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis is putting up a wall between Koulibaly and other clubs; refusing to sell the Senegalese defender for any less than €150m.
