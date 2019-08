Therefore, the Partneopei are on the verge of securing the deal. The club have already booked the medical tests at Villa Stuart, as they await the Spaniard's arrival.

​Fernando Llorente's return to Italy seems really close. As reported by Tuttosport, Napoli have offered a two-year contract worth €2.5m per year to the former Juventus man plus €1m in commissions for the agents.