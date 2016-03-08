Napoli set deadline for potential Icardi deal

Serie A giants Napoli have reportedly set a deadline for a potential move for Inter star Mauro Icardi.



The Argentine's relationship with Inter has been at loggerheads over the last few months. He was placed on the transfer market by the nerazzurri and Inter have already signed Romelu Lukaku. But they have included Icardi in the Serie A squad, handing him the number 7 jersey.



Gazzetta dello Sport say that Tuesday is the deadline that the partenopei have set for a move for Icardi and if their attempts during this time don't work out, they will focus on other targets.



