Napoli set for big summer as Ancelotti handed blank cheque by De Laurentiis
24 April at 12:45Napoli have had their fair share of disappointment this season. After a title challenge last term, many expected the Neapolitan side to do it again. However, for one reason or another, they did not quite give Juventus the challenge they expected and, instead, settled for a comfortable second place instead. Furthermore, the club were knocked out from the Champions League in the group stage and knocked out in the Europa League quarter-finals by Premier League side Arsenal.
Despite these non domestic failures, time is not running out for Ancelotti at Napoli and, instead, it is quite the opposite. According to what has been reported by Il Mattino, De Laurentiis sees Ancelotti as so vital to the Napoli project that he is willing to offer the head coach a blank cheque to spend as he pleases in the summer, strengthening the side to the point where the title challenge could once again be in reach, or at least so that the side are better equipped to take on European competitions.
A number of players have been linked with moves to Napoli, the most high profile of whom include PSV's Mexican winger Hirving Lozano and PSG forward Edinson Cavani, who used to play for Napoli.
