President of the heritage commission and the president of sport in Naples Carmine Sgambati has confirmed that the Stadio San Paolo will be investigated by the Court of Auditors.Sgambati was recently talking to Il Mattino and he talked about possible investigations at Stadio San Paolo. He said: "Because there is the same tax damage that occurred in other cases. The convention with Football Napoli has expired a year and a half ago. De Laurentiis brings the team to play in the city stadium without paying a euro."He said: "I have called Napoli Calcio in the committee four times. Nobody has ever presented himself. I wonder: if you know that the convention has expired, do you want at least to come and talk to the city council? I want to be frank: if the situation continues like this, for me, Napoli can go and play in Palermo."