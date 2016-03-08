Napoli set Icardi signing deadline

Italian Serie A club Napoli have set a deadline to complete the signing out-of-favour Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi.



The Naples-based club are in the market to sign an outright striker ahead of the next campaign and believe the Argentina international is a perfect fit for that role.



On the other hand, Inter’s new management have already informed Icardi that he is not in their plan for the next campaign.



It is believed that Gli Azzurri are ready to offer €50 to €60 million plus striker Arkadiusz Milik, an offer which might be too tempting for the Milan-based club to refuse.



However, the only problem is Icardi himself who is still waiting for Italian champions Juventus to make a move for him who are also in hunt for a striker.



Therefore, as per the new development, now Napoli have set a deadline of next Saturday for the 26-year-old to decide whether he is interested in joining the club or not.



As things stand, Napoli are ready to offer Icardi a contract of €8 million per season.

