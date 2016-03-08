Napoli set minimum price for top Barcelona & Real Madrid target
14 October at 13:50Serie A giants Napoli have now set a minimum asking price of about 100 million euros on Real Madrid and Barcelona target Kalidou Koulibaly.
The Senegalese international has become one of the best centre-backs in the world over the past two seasons and those performances have helped him attract attention from a lot of big clubs already. He has already made eight appearances so far this season.
La Republicca state that Napoli have set a minimum valutation fee price on Koulibaly's head and they want a fee of more than 100 million euros for the defender.
The outlet also reveals that Manchester United had an offer of 90 million euros pegged back for the defender this past summer.
Koulibaly recently signed a new deal at the Stadio San Paolo and that eliminated the release clause that was earlier in the contract which he had previously. This now allows Napoli to ask for a higher fee and make the most out of their asset.
It is stated that Carlo Ancelotti is really impressed by Koulibaly and he considers him to a big part of the armory.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
